National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,398,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NTIOF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

