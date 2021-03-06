Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.39. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 24,690 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

