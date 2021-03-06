Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018626 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,136,334 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

