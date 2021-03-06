Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 209.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Navient worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

