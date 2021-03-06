Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 28th total of 602,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $205.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.