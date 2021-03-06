NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.05

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $43.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.05 or 0.00008465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,481,743 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

