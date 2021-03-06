NEAR Protocol Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $41.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00008315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00457675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00459359 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,626,601 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

