Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $37.62 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004414 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $37.62 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006369 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,572,028 coins and its circulating supply is 17,172,967 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.