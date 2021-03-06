Nebulas Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $30.61 million and $2.75 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.06 or 0.00757733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043190 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,797,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,267,497 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

