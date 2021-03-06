Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Neo has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $674.94 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.01 or 0.00078230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00465848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00068775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00083117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00469372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00190959 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

