Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $38.40 or 0.00077830 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $557.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00461820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00082874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.00461453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.22 or 0.00462587 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

