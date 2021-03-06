Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Neogen worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter valued at $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Neogen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

