Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258.55 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $258.55 million and $19.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.93 or 0.03414231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.79 or 0.00375346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.00 or 0.01033847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00416274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.35 or 0.00370373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00252825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00023153 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,191,315,597 coins and its circulating supply is 24,178,725,809 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

