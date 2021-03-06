NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.42 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.91 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00465139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00068634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00466805 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,963,689,044 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.