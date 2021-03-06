Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

