Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,101 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

