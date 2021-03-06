Neutrino Dollar Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

