Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $171.60 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00462704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00068685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00077822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00463575 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 171,998,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,997,569 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

