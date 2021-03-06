New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

