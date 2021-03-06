New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.03% of New Relic worth $120,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,790,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

