New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of New Residential Investment worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

