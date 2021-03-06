New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $321.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.80 million and the highest is $326.90 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $261.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

