New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Bancolombia worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CIB stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.