New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,115 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,611,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 625,508 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $64,429,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

