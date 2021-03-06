New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 29,246 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.49 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

