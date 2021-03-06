New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 74,900 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

