New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 439,421 FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.38% of FinServ Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSRV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,984,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

FinServ Acquisition stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

