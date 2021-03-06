New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Bank OZK worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

