New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of HNI worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $38.41 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. HNI’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

