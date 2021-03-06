New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

HIW opened at $42.39 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.