New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 369.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Cactus worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,799 shares of company stock worth $2,159,543 over the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

