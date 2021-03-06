New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

