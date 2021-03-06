New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

