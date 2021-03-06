New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,957 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

