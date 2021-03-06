New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 24,400 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

