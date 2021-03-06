New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,600 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE ORA opened at $80.20 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.