New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,200 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Federated Hermes worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 646,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

