New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Medpace worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,519,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,725,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.