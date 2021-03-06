New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Appian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,088 shares of company stock worth $65,844,469. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

APPN opened at $145.00 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

