New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Canada Goose worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.