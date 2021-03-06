New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

