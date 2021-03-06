New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,500 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 597,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.