New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

