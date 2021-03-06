New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Howard Hughes worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.