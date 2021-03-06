New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

