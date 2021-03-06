New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,900 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

