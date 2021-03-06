New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Kirby worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $2,277,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

