New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,920 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 196,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

