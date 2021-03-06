New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $246.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

