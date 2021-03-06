Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 1,924,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

